Garden Court on De La Vina Pre-Fiesta Kickoff Performance by both First Ever and Current Spirit of F

As Santa Barbara gears up to celebrate its 90th year of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Garden Court is preparing a Fiesta celebration of their own. On Thursday, July 24th Garden Court will hold a pre-Fiesta kickoff party featuring a performance by the first ever Spirit of Fiesta and Garden Court resident, Lea Parker who will serve as the 2014 Fiesta Grand Marshall. Entertainment will be provided by the Linda Vega Dance Studio, including performances by the 2014 Spirit of Fiesta, Talia Ortega Vestal and Jr. Spirit, Natalie Mowers. Come experience Garden’s Courts transformation into Old Spanish Days with handmade decorations, tacos, chips, salsa, guacamole, margaritas, lemonade and horchata. Taco tickets will be sold for $1/each. The event is free and open to the public.

Garden Court on De La Vina provides service enhanced independent living for frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible.

Date: Thursday, July 24th

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, 93101

Cost: Free

For more information, please contact Christopher Tucker, Executive Director of Garden Court at 805.884.0095 or visit www.gardencourt.org.

