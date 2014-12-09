Calendar » Garden Court’s 14th Annual Holiday Party

December 9, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Come join Garden Court on De la Vina residents in celebrating their 14th annual holiday boutique and open house. Enjoy music by The Inner Light Gospel Choir and Ron Paris from the Platters, as well as an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event will also include a chocolate fountain, Christmas cookies, light appetizers, and holiday-themed crafts.

Live Christmas trees will be auctioned off to benefit Garden Court’s Resident Activities Fund, which chooses local organizations to give to – a gift to the activities fund is a gift to the community. Garden Court is dedicated to assisting frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible.