Calendar » Garden Growers Training

February 19, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

An introduction to our irreplaceable California plants. Eight week training program will cover topics including plant care and propagation techniques, merchandising and customer service. All volunteers are asked for a one year commitment at our Garden Growers Nursery, ideally working a 5 hour shift one day per week. Space is limited! To sign-up please contact [email protected]