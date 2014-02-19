Garden Growers Training
February 19, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
An introduction to our irreplaceable California plants. Eight week training program will cover topics including plant care and propagation techniques, merchandising and customer service. All volunteers are asked for a one year commitment at our Garden Growers Nursery, ideally working a 5 hour shift one day per week. Space is limited! To sign-up please contact [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kathy Castaneda
- Price: $15
- Location: SB Botanic Garden
- Website: http://www.sbbg.org/learn-discover/certificate-programs/garden-growers