Garden Party Fundraiser, League of Women Voters

May 13, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara will hold a Garden Party on S aturday, May 13 from 3-5 p.m., featuring League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS) President Chris Carson, who will give an update on important national issues.

Chris Carson was elected as the 19th president of the LWVUS and chair of the Board of Trustees of the League of Women Voters Education Fund (LWVEF) in June 2016. Ms. Carson has been a member of her local League for over 30 years, serving all of its leadership roles.

Located in a beautiful Santa Barbara garden, the event is open to all members, guests and friends of the League. Ticket price is $50 (including refreshments). Sponsorship opportunities are available: Friend, $100 (includes one admission), Donor, $250 (includes two tickets) and Patron, $500 (includes four tickets). All sponsor levels will be recognized in the program and on a sign at the entrance.

Anyone planning to attend the Garden Party should write a check to LWV of Santa Barbara and note “Garden Party” in memo line. Mail it to: League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, 328 E. Carrillo St., A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Payment can also be made on the website www.lwvsantabarbara.org by clicking on “Donate,” choosing the amount and writing “Garden Party” in special instructions. Address and directions will be provided to those who RSVP. Handicapped parking is available on-site