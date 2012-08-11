Calendar » Garden Party Tea

August 11, 2012 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Enjoy an afternoon tea with the proceeds benefiting Angels Bearing Gifts! This unique garden features aviaries and a bird house collection. There will be a fashion show, an art sale, and tea and goodies will be served. Space is limited, so RSVP today! RSVP by email: [email protected] or by phone at (805) 884-7222 Please include the number of adults and the number of children and a phone number or email address so that we may contact you.