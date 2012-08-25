Garden Preschool Community Open House
August 25, 2012 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
SBCEO Garden Preschool is a private, non-profit, quality preschool/pre-K program in the downtown Santa Barbara area. Come for a visit, tour the school and play yard and meet the teachers. Come see what we have to offer.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara County Education Office
- Starts: August 25, 2012 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Price: 0
- Location: 305 E Anapamu Street
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara County Education Office