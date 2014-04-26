Garden Strategies for Drought
April 26, 2014 from 01:00 pm - 04:00 pm
Meet Robert Kourik, an expert on the interactions of soils, roots and water. His book on Drip Irrigation for Every Landscape and all Climates, covers how best to distribute the water to the roots.
Fee: $100 members, $150 non-members
