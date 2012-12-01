Calendar » Garden Street Academy Annual Holiday Boutique

December 1, 2012 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Garden Street Academy, at 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara, looks forward to hosting its popular annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, December 1, from 9 am until 2 pm. The Boutique features handcrafted items, unique gifts, fabulous raffle prizes donated by area businesses, and includes lunch and delicious treats for sale. Admission is free, and the public is welcome. Garden Street Academy offers excellence in education to grades K-12.