Garden Street Academy Carnival
September 26, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm
GSA’s annual fall Carnival and Music Festival is Saturday, Sept. 26th from 3-6pm. We invite all of Santa Barbara to come enjoy our lively outdoor fundraiser at our beautiful campus on the upper east side of Santa Barbara.
Visit our website for details on activities/games, music lineup, food and raffles:
http://www.gardenstreetacademy.org/carnival-and-music-festival-2015/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 26, 2015 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 2300 Garden St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.gardenstreetacademy.org/carnival-and-music-festival-2015/