Calendar » Garden Street Academy Carnival

September 26, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

GSA’s annual fall Carnival and Music Festival is Saturday, Sept. 26th from 3-6pm. We invite all of Santa Barbara to come enjoy our lively outdoor fundraiser at our beautiful campus on the upper east side of Santa Barbara.

Visit our website for details on activities/games, music lineup, food and raffles:

http://www.gardenstreetacademy.org/carnival-and-music-festival-2015/