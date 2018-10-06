Calendar » Garden Street Academy Carnival & Music Festival

October 6, 2018 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Garden Street Academy announces its 11th annual Carnival & Music Festival, Saturday, October 6th from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, on the school campus at 2300 Garden Street. The event has free admission and will feature a variety of live performances including the Original Garden Street Academy Jazz Band. A $12 wristband purchase provides all-inclusive and unlimited access to vintage-style boardwalk games, bouncy houses, face painting, a mini-salon (including henna tattoos, nails, hair-styling including tinsel, braiding and spray color), UCSB Climbing Wall, Santa Barbara Museum of Art booth, Home Depot kids workshop and more.



Food available for purchase features a BBQ meal prepared by the South Coast Kiwani’s Club, a beer tent, popcorn, pizza and cotton candy. The raffle prizes include valued items such as Disneyland Park Hopper family pack, local shopping spree, and Zodo’s bowling package. Proceeds from the Carnival support Garden Street Academy’s Scholarship Fund. Garden Street Academy would like to thank Carnival sponsors Willis Towers Watson and Hub International for their generous sponsorship.

“We are excited for our 11th annual fundraising Carnival and Music Festival. It is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon with friends and family - and the entire Santa Barbara community is invited to share in the fun! Hope to see you there!” said Lisa Leffler, a Garden Street Academy parent and Carnival Organizer.



Contact Information:

Angela Jevons

Garden Street Academy

2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

805.687.3717 or [email protected]



Garden Street Academy is a K-12 college preparatory school serving the Santa Barbara community. www.GardenStreetAcademy.org