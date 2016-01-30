Calendar » Garden Street Academy’s Open House

January 30, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Garden Street Academy will hold an Open House on Saturday, January 30th from 10:00am – 12:00pm. All parents and students as well as the community at large are invited to visit our campus, meet our dedicated faculty, and tour our top-notch facilities such as our science lab, makerspace, black box theater, and recording studio. Contact Anne Donlon Colbert for more information at [email protected] or call 805-687-3717 x625.