Calendar » Garden Street Academy’s Open House

January 28, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Open House on Saturday, January

28th at 10am. We are celebrating our 15th school year and welcome

prospective parents, students as well as the community-at-large to visit

our campus. Come meet our dedicated faculty and tour our

top-notch facilities including a Black Box Theater, science lab, Makerspace

and recording studio.





Garden Street Academy serves students in grades Kindergarten to 12th grade,

focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as

critical components for academic achievement. The campus is on a historic

site on the upper eastside of Santa Barbara, encompassing eleven acres,

adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum.

Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate

student-teacher ratio of 8:1.



For more information about about Garden Street Academy, please visit

www.gardenstreetacademy.org.



Contact Information:



Annie Donlon Colbert, Director of Admissions



Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105



805.687.3717 | [email protected]

[email protected] | www.gardenstreetacademy.org