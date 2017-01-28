Garden Street Academy’s Open House
Garden Street Academy will host its annual Open House on Saturday, January
28th at 10am. We are celebrating our 15th school year and welcome
prospective parents, students as well as the community-at-large to visit
our campus. Come meet our dedicated faculty and tour our
top-notch facilities including a Black Box Theater, science lab, Makerspace
and recording studio.
Garden Street Academy serves students in grades Kindergarten to 12th grade,
focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as
critical components for academic achievement. The campus is on a historic
site on the upper eastside of Santa Barbara, encompassing eleven acres,
adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum.
Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate
student-teacher ratio of 8:1.
For more information about about Garden Street Academy, please visit
www.gardenstreetacademy.org.
Contact Information:
Annie Donlon Colbert, Director of Admissions
Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
805.687.3717 | [email protected]
[email protected] | www.gardenstreetacademy.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Garden Street Academy
- Starts: January 28, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Garden Street Academy
- Website: www.gardenstreetacademy.org
- Sponsors: Garden Street Academy