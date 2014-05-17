Calendar » Garden Tour of the Masters

May 17, 2014 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

UCCE MASTER GARDENERS of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY present

Garden Tour of the Masters Saturday, May 17, 2014



Please join us on Saturday, May 17th to visit three very special private gardens of our Master Gardeners! Hear an informative small-­‐group presentation by the Owner at each garden, followed by a Q & A session. Master Gardener volunteers will be available at each garden to assist with parking and questions.

Morning Tour: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (includes your travel time)

Afternoon Tour:12:00 N – 4:00 PM (includes your travel time)

Tours Start/End: Louise Lowry Davis Center

1232 De La Vina Street Santa Barbara, CA



Cost: $30 per person* Space is limited!

Advance registration and online ticket purchase required.

Click link for more information, tour details, useful tips and to purchase tickets:



http://ucanr.edu/sbgardentourmay2014



Questions or Special Accommodation? Contact Fiona Brennan, Program Representative, at (805) 893-­‐3485.

*All proceeds benefit supplies for the UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County program, a not-­‐for-­‐profit organization that is focused on promotion and extension of free research-­‐based information on sustainable landscape practices for home gardeners.