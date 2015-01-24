Calendar » GARDENING IN DROUGHT: A SYMPOSIUM

January 24, 2015 from 8:30am - 5:00pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free all day public workshop, “Gardening in Drought: A Symposium” on Saturday, January 24, 2015 beginning at 8:30 AM, and ending at 5:00 PM. The workshop, to be held at Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina, Santa Barbara, CA, will be presented by multiple speakers from the community as well as Master Gardeners. Parking is free for attendees. Join us all day, or drop in for one topic!

Schedule of Presentations:

8:30 AM -9:15 AM Sustainability-Harnessing the Power of Landscape by Dr. Steve Windhager, Executive Director, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

9:25 AM – 10:05 AM Composting Basics by Master Gardeners Steve Lewis and Bill Howard

10:15 AM – 10:45 AM Irrigation Basics by Master Gardener Gary Kravetz

10:45 AM – 11:15AM Irrigation Efficiency and Troubleshooting by Cathie Pare, Water Resources Specialist, City of Santa Barbara

11:25 AM - 11:55 AM Sensational Succulents by Master Gardeners Deanna Mc Million and Len Grabowski

11:55 AM – 12:30 PM Lunch Break (lunch not included)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM Landscape Rebates and Other Free Programs by Madeline Ward, Acting Water Conservation Coordinator, City of Santa Barbara

1:10 PM – 1:55 PM Turning Grey Water into Green: Laundry to Landscape Systems by Barbara Wishingrad, Sweetwater Collaborative

2:05 PM – 2:45 PM Nifty Natives for your Garden by Bruce Reed, Horticulturist, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

2:55 PM – 3:40 PM Delicious Drought Tolerant Herbs by Master Gardener Katy Renner

3:50 PM – 4:45 PM Designing Your Water Wise Gardenby Billy Goodnick, Landscape Architect and Author

Following the presentations, there will be a brief question and answer period.