Calendar » Garibaldi Goods December Holiday Shops!

December 5, 2015 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Join Garibaldi Goods this holiday season for an exclusive series of pop-up shops featuring custom gifts, one-of-a-kind baskets, and artisanal pantry goods.

Featuring the best of small batch California, you'll find pasta, salt, olive oil, honey, chocolate, snacks, sauces, pickles, condiments, preserves, coffee, tea and more. Discover, taste and explore these unique, handcrafted goods. Stop by and see what the Golden State has to offer!

Saturdays in December: 12/5, 12/12, 12/19

Garibaldi Goods is an online purveyor of handcrafted pantry items from California food artisans. Our collection brings a little something special to your everyday table; all items tell a unique story about the people who produce them and the places they represent.