April 2, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2804 or (805) 893-3535

Corporate Sponsor: Montecito Bank & Trust

Legendary Host of A Prairie Home Companion

An Evening with

Garrison Keillor

“The shock jock of wholesomeness.” Slate

One of America’s most beloved radio hosts and humorists returns for an evening of wryly thoughtful musing, whimsical conversation and a few old-timey songs. Garrison Keillor has won over the hearts of radio listeners from Lake Wobegon to Los Angeles with his homespun charm, reassuring voice and clever skits filled with “nostalgia for an America that maybe never was, but maybe ought to have been” (The Boston Globe). Some 4 million listeners tune in each week to A Prairie Home Companion. Keillor is also the host of The Writer’s Almanac and author of many best-selling tomes. He will be joined by pianist Richard Dworsky.

