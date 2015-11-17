Calendar » Garry Kasparov: Winter is Coming

November 17, 2015 from 8pm

Garry Kasparov is a Russian-born political activist who has denounced Vladimir Putin for over a decade. A chess Grandmaster, Kasparov retired from professional chess after twenty years as the world’s No. 1 ranked player to lead the pro-democracy opposition against Putin in 2005, and he attempted to run against Putin in the 2008 Russian presidential race. Now living in self-imposed exile in New York, Kasparov urges the world’s democracies to take a forceful diplomatic and economic stand against Putin.

