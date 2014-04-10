Calendar » Gary Shteyngart

Gary Shteyngart

“One of his generation’s most original and exhilarating writers.” The New York Times

The unlikely offspring of Anton Chekhov and Judd Apatow, award-winning author and satirist Gary Shteyngart (Super Sad True Love Story and Absurdistan) is laugh-out-loud “funny, heartbreaking and soul-baring” (The Seattle Times). In his new memoir, Little Failure, he shares his immigrant experience – from his Lenin-loving childhood in Russia to the triumphs and catastrophes of his Queens adolescence – with self-deprecating humor, affecting insights and literary bravado.

