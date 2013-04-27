Calendar » Gary Small, M.D.

April 27, 2013 from 3:00pm

Gary Small, M.D. Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Sat, Apr 27 3:00 PM Campbell Hall $20 : General Public $10 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Keeping Your Brain Healthy – Preventing Alzheimer’s The best-selling co-author of The Memory Bible and director of the UCLA Longevity Center shares research-based Alzheimer’s prevention tips and healthy brain exercises. Part of the Speaking of Health lecture series