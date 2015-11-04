Calendar » Gary Snyder - An Evening of Poetry and Conversation

November 4, 2015 from 8pm

One of the great American poets of the last century, Gary Snyder is heralded as a forerunner of a counterculture revolution in literature. Snyder’s work resists categorization, though he is most associated with Beat contemporaries like Jack Kerouac – who based the character Japhy Ryder inThe Dharma Bums on Snyder – and Allen Ginsberg. A recipient of the Pulitzer Prize among numerous accolades, Snyder’s poetry travels through interiors, be they physical or psychological, as he blends observations of nature with inner perception influenced by his practice of Zen Buddhism.

