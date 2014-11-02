GasLand II—The Classic Anti-Fracking Movie
Oil companies have spent $5.6 Million to extend their "Right to Frack".
We can spend a few hours to defeat them!
Show Big Oil that People -- NOT Corporations -- Win Elections.
Feature Film: Gaslands Part 2, the updated classic Anti-Fracking film.
Extra feature: Short films about Santa Barbara's "Measure P"
Together we can pass Measure P and protect Santa Barbara from devastation by extreme oil extraction
Fine Print
This event is a free public service. Register and vote YES on Measure P. Protect our environment from the risks of extreme oil extraction.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Money OUT / Voters IN. Santa Barbara Move to Amend
- Starts: November 2, 2014 1:30PM - 4:00PM
- Price: $0
- Location: Karples Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St.
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gasland-part-2-the-classic-film-updated-tickets-13799218835
