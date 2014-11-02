Calendar » GasLand II—The Classic Anti-Fracking Movie

November 2, 2014 from 1:30PM - 4:00PM

Oil companies have spent $5.6 Million to extend their "Right to Frack".

We can spend a few hours to defeat them!

Show Big Oil that People -- NOT Corporations -- Win Elections.

Feature Film: Gaslands Part 2, the updated classic Anti-Fracking film.

Extra feature: Short films about Santa Barbara's "Measure P"

Together we can pass Measure P and protect Santa Barbara from devastation by extreme oil extraction

Fine Print