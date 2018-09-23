Calendar » Gaucho Quest

September 23, 2018 from 8 AM - 5 pm on September 30th

UCSB Adventure Programs is proud to host the inaugural UCSB GauchoQuest, a free week long adventure competition designed to encourage students, alumni, staff, faculty and our community to enjoy the outdoors!



Participants competing individually or in teams of up to 5 people will receive a list of 100+ challenges to complete over the course of the competition, including Adventure Programs’ very own ropes course, climbing tower, and Harder Stadium rappel! Points will be assigned based on pictures taken during the challenge or challenge completion, and the team with the most points at the end of the weekend will win the grand prize!

ALL individuals on your team must register beforehand at the following link. Team registration will take place at check-in; however, in order to be on a team, you need to be individually registered. More details will be sent via email the week before the event.