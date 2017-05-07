Calendar » Gaviota: The End of Southern California

May 7, 2017 from 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM



'Gaviota: The End of Southern California'

Documentary Movie:

The Gaviota Coast documentary was first featured at the popular Santa Barbara Film Festival. Its popularity was apparent by the large numbers of fans who were turned away both evenings at the doors due to high demand and lack of space. No worries! Here is your opportunity to see it again, or for the first time.

End another perfect Sunday by relaxing under the stars at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton, the northern gateway to the spectacular Gaviota Coast.

Don't forget to bring your lawn chair and blanket as it can be chilly in early May.

6:30-8:00 pm (Dark)

Relax and mingle at the Beer and Wine garden, offering refreshing local wine and beer, from M. Special Brewing, Kalyra, Helix, and more. tabled by SYV Earth Day/SYV Botanic Garden.

Catering the event is Full of Life Flatbread from Los Alamos, who will serve their their delicious culinary creations.

Relax with friends and family by one of the several fire pits, listen to live music by none other then Jade Hendrix, and play a game of bocce.

8 pm

At first sign of stars the movie will begin.

The Gaviota documentary is truly a must see and talk of the town. The coexistence of native flora, animal life, the coast, and the majestic Santa Ynez mountains is beautifully captured by the Gaviota film crew.