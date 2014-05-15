Calendar » Gaytino!

May 15, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

¡GAYTINO! is a remarkable life journey from 1950s East LA to New York’s Great White Way in the 60s and 70s and back to Hollywood. A gay Chicano moves from the back of the bus to the front of American pop culture in this autobiographical play with music. The solo piece is driven by Dan’s lifelong friendship with the late Chicano artist Carlos Almaraz and by Dan’s father, Chicano music legend, Lalo Guerrero. The 90-minute performance travels through decades of Mexican American history and the gay experience from a unique and personal perspective. Touching, provocative, hilarious and absolutely one-of-a-kind, Dan Guerrero brings his two fascinating worlds together in a riveting solo show. Co-sponsored by the UCSB Library, California Ethnic & Multicultural Archives (CEMA), Special Collections; the Chicano Studies Institute; the Department of Chicano Studies; the Department of Theater and Dance; El Congreso; La Familia de Colores; the Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy; the Office of Equal Opportunity and Sexual Harassment/Title IX Compliance; the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor; and the Resource Center for Sexual & Gender Diversity.