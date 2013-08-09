Calendar » Gem Faire

August 9, 2013 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

GEM FAIRE: Aug. 9-11, 2013, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Fri. 12pm-6pm, Sat. 10am-6pm, Sun. 10am-5pm. Admission $7 weekend pass. Fine jewelry, gems, beads, crystals, silver, rocks, minerals & much more at manufacturer’s prices. Nearly 100 exhibitors from all over the world will be on site. Jewelry repair while you shop. Free hourly door prize drawings. For more info, visit www.gemfaire.com or call (503) 252-8300 or email: [email protected]