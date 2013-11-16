Calendar » Genealogical Society: The Secrets to Caring for Family Heirlooms

November 16, 2013 from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

At this month's Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society general meeting, speaker Denise May Levenick presents "Caring for Keepsakes: Top 10 Family Treasures."

Did you inherit a precious family heirloom, old photos, or documents? Become a confident caretaker of your family legacy by adapting professional techniques to your own Home Archive. From provenance to preservation, learn to safely preserve the Top 10 Family Treasures and uncover the new clues to your family history.

Inheriting family keepsakes can be a burden and a blessing. How do you care for priceless documents? Do you really need archival storage containers? What kind should you select? This presentation highlights basic archival care for common family treasures such as photo albums, loose photographs, Bibles, clocks, jewelry, and more. Dozens of photos illustrate proper storage practices, and damage resulting from poor storage and common hazards such as silverfish, mold, and acid migration. Discover what to save when you inherit a houseful of “treasures,” how and where to store your keepsakes, and how to set up a home archive so you can easily access items for research and sharing.

Denise May Levenick is a writer, researcher, and speaker with a passion for preserving and sharing family treasures of all kinds. She is the creator of the award-winning family history blog, The Family Curator www.TheFamilyCurator.com and author of the new book How to Archive Family Keepsakes (Family Tree Books, 2012) and is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and Claremont Graduate School.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy and 9:00am for JewishGen. Featured program starts at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/events.php).