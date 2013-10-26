Calendar » Genealogists Learn to Time Travel and Take Notes at the Same Time!

October 26, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday October 26th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

This month’s meeting is special in three ways: first it occurs on the fourth Saturday instead of the third, second because there are no Special Interest Groups meeting on this day and third because it’s a double feature!

Lisa Louise Cooke will make her first presentation at 9:30am with “Time Travel with Google Earth” In this presentation you will see old maps, genealogical records, images, and videos come together to create stunning time travel experiences. Explore ancestor neighborhoods across decades. Tell time travel stories that excite non-genealogist relatives! You’ll be introduced to: Historic Maps; The Historical Imagery Tool; Google Gallery; Historic County Boundaries and Customized Family History Tours.

The second presentation begins at 11am with “How the Genealogist can remember everything with Evernote.” Would you like to be able to remember everything in your ongoing genealogy research? With Evernote you can, because it puts all your notes right at your fingertips no matter where you are. In addition to super fast and easy note taking and retrieval, you’ll learn how to clip items from the Internet (rather than saving entire bulky web pages!) use OCR technology to search your digitized documents like newspaper articles, and tap into a myriad of apps that help Evernote help you do just about anything you need. Evernote harnesses the power of the Cloud to allow you to work across all your computing devices (including your iPad and smart phone.) Best of all, it’s free!

Lisa Louise Cooke is the owner of Genealogy Gems, a genealogy and family history multi-media company and is Producer and Host of the Genealogy Gems Podcast, available at www.GenealogyGems.com. Her podcast brings genealogy news, research strategies, expert interviews and inspiration to genealogists in 75 countries around the world!

Lisa is also the author of four books: Turn Your iPad into a Genealogy Powerhouse, How to Find Your Family History in Newspapers, The Genealogist’s Google Toolbox, and Genealogy Gems: Ultimate Research Strategies, as well as the video series Google Earth for Genealogy. Lisa works closely with Family Tree Magazine as producer and host of the Family Tree Magazine Podcast, she is a regular article author for the magazine, and is a curriculum developer and instructor for Family Tree University.



Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/events.php).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438