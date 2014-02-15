Calendar » Genealogy - Dr. Thomas Heck presents “Creating a Personal Archive”.

February 15, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, February 15, 2014, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

This month’s speaker, Dr. Thomas Heck, offers a PowerPoint presentation, Creating a Personal Archive: What Do We Need to Think About? Dr. Heck received his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame in Humanities and Music History; his Ph.D. from Yale in Musicology, and his M.L.S. from the University of Southern California in Academic Librarianship

He is currently a consultant, author, editor, Web-site designer, lecturer, appraiser, and independent scholar with expertise in the field of library and archives administration with special emphasis on the appropriate use of scanning and digitization to improve access to special collections of various kinds, both private and public.

Dr. Heck says he will use this talk to help him organize for a short course that he has scheduled with SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning (adult ed) covering such topics as: get your family photos and personal documents out of the shoebox; techniques used by professional librarians and archivists to preserve precious papers; paper (reformatting, acid-free paper); photos, video and audio recordings; and best practices in the rapidly evolving world of digitization.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy and 9:00 am for JewishGen. Featured program starts at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (info).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438