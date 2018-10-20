Calendar » Genealogy Lecture “Using Labor Union Documents for Genealogical Research”

October 20, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Jane Neff Rollins will present "Using Labor Union Documents for Genealogical Research" at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, October 20th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Between the 1880s and the late 1950s, up to 1 in 3 workers who were not farmers were members of labor unions. If you had a relative who worked in a coal mine, steel mill, or a factory making cars, clothing, or cigars, they probably worked 10 to 12 hours a day, 6 days a week under deplorable conditions. If you work or worked a 40-hour a week job, it was members of labor unions who made that possible



Jane Neff Rollins is a professional genealogist at Sherlock Combs Genealogy, where she works primarily with clients whose ancestors came from the former Russian Empire, providing research and translation of Russian documents. Jane began researching her family history when genealogists had to scroll microfilm at the Family History Library. The first time she saw hear great-grandfather on the 1900 census, she cried. Since then, she has researched in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Washington DC, and Jerusalem. She is also an alumna of ProGen Study Group 29, the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, and the Forensic Genealogy Institute.



Jane has lectured at the National Genealogical Society annual conference (2018), the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Society’s annual conference (2012, Paris, France; 2013, Boston; 2014, Salt Lake City; 2015, Jerusalem, Israel; 2016, Seattle), the Genealogy Jamboree (2016-18), the Northwest Genealogy Conference (2016), and at local genealogy societies throughout Southern California.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



END



Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438