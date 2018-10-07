Calendar » Genealogy Library Open House

October 7, 2018 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

October is Family History Month and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is celebrating with an Open House on Sunday, October 7st from 1 PM to 4 PM. There will also be a month of genealogy classes and workshops — free for members and a small donation for non-members.



On Sunday visitors can tour the library, meet SBCGS’s expert genealogists, connect with Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and find out more about how they can jump-start their family research. The SIGs include DNA genealogy; Jewish Genealogy; Italian Genealogy; Writing Support; German Genealogy; Nikkei Genealogy; Technology and Genealogy; French Canadian Gen and World War I Genealogy.



Schedule of classes here or go to sbgen.org .



There will also be an art show at the Sahyun with art from SB County school children, all about parents and grandparents titled, “Do Something Grand.”



For more information, call 805-884-9909 or email [email protected] Visit our website at www.sbgen.org.



Media Contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438