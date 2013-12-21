Calendar » Genealogy Member Share event - All Welcome!

December 21, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting. This month’s meeting features a Society favorite - the Members Share Meeting! Members will share stories of interest found during their research and are encouraged to follow the theme “My Favorite Things” and consider bringing their own family treasures to share with the Society as well as a favorite family treat.



Debbie Kaska will share "A Grave Encounter" - Her interest in family history started as a child, listening to her father talk about the old days. While researching her family in the Czech Republic she left a message on a German gravestone in an old cemetery. Six months later, the German family found it and sent her an email. They exchanged lots of information and on her next trip to Europe they met them at their home in Germany.

Dr. Letty Lauffer shares The "Halsey House" - She will describe her research back to 1640 regarding the "Halsey House" in Southampton that she visited in October. She is the 13th generation descendant of Thomas Halsey, who came to the new world in 1638. She has photos to share showing the interior including the diamond-shaped glass panes in the windows. Dr. Lauffer was the founder, director and teacher at All Saints by the Sea Parish School from 1965-78

Mary Hall will present Genetic Genealogical Gems uncovered during the year. Mary is past-president of SBCGS and is the local Genealogical DNA expert. Mary co-leads the monthly DNA Lunch & Learn program.



Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Ancestry and Computer Genealogy and 9:00am for JewishGen. Featured program starts at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy these wonderful presentations.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438