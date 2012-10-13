Calendar » Genealogy Open House

October 13, 2012 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Open house at The Sahyun Genealogical Library located at 316 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara on Saturday, October 13, 10am-3pm and Sunday October 14, 10am-1pm. The Public is invited and there will be tours, classes, and refreshments. The open house will be staffed with friendly, knowledgeable volunteers who can help you search your family history and add leaves to your family tree.