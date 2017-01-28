Calendar » Genealogy Seminar “Researching Hispanic Ancestors & Spanish Patriots of the American Revolution”

January 28, 2017 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Letty Rodella presents two Talks - "Researching Your Hispanic Ancestors & Spanish Patriots During the American Revolution, California Focus”

Letty will speak on Saturday, January 28 at the Maravilla Senior Resource Center, 5486 Calle Real, Santa Barbara 93111, 8:45 am to 12:00 pm.

The presentations are free but registration is required. RSVP at

[email protected] Please include your name, email address, zip code, and whether or not you want the optional lunch. There is limited seating so register now!

Free coffee and Pastries. The optional lunch will be available at Maravilla’s Monarch Grill at $13 per person.

A one-on-one with Letty will follow at the Sahyun Genealogical Library 316 Castillo Street, from 1:30-3pm.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438