Genealogy: Terzian-Bridging the Generations-Eight Ways to Connect Your Family’s Future to its Past

January 16, 2016 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

James Terzian presents at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society monthly general meeting on Saturday, January 16, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

America is the most economically advantaged, technically advanced, culturally diverse, educationally enriched, intellectually stimulated and informationally connected society in the history of mankind … all of which conspires to destroy our youngest generations’ sense of family heritage. Perhaps it also explains why barely 2% of Americans know who their great-great-grandparents were, much less further ancestry.

But it doesn’t have to be this way for your family. Invest a little time with the youngest generation, and you can harness each of these factors to transmit heritage and establish personal relationships between present and past. Want to know how?

In this month’s presentation Jim Terzian will reveal eight proven techniques for giving your family this ultimate gift. Come find out how little it takes, and how much a difference it can make.

Mr. Terzian, is chairman of the Heraldry Foundation, director of the Miles Morgan Origins Project, secretary-treasurer of the Descendants of the Illegitimate Sons and Daughters of the Kings of Britain, and co-author of the authoritative treatise on American heraldic law. He has studied and consulted in heraldry and genealogy for over forty years, and has represented the United States as a delegate to the International Congresses of Genealogical and Heraldic Sciences. He has also been honored by the Queen of the United Kingdom for his non-profit activities. Mr. Terzian is managing director of the Terzian International Group, a 27-year-old Silicon Valley firm that advises clients on the development, launch and turn-around of technology, education and cultural organizations.

This promises to be another of his fascinating presentations.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

