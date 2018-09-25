Calendar » General Election Voter Registration Drive

September 25, 2018 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is teaming up with the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara to ensure its residents and the community are registered to vote in the Nov. 6 general election.

League of Women Voters and HACSB representatives will be on hand to assist voters who want to register or update their registration if they have moved or changed names. The effort is part of National Voter Registration Day, a massive 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day this November.

In California, residents must register to vote by Oct. 22 for the Nov. 6 election. Voters will elect the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, 20 even-numbered State Senate district members, 80 State Assembly members, 53 members to the United States House of Representatives and one member to the United States Senate, among other elected officials.