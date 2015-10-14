Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

GENERALE DELLA ROVERE Screening

October 14, 2015 from 7:00 pm

Roberto Rossellini’s powerful drama stars fellow Italian neorealist director Vittorio De Sica in the role of Emanuele Bardone, a reprobate wartime con man who preys on his compatriots until he is arrested by Nazis and pressed into service as an infiltrator. Forced to impersonate a dead partisan general, Bardone wrestles for the first time with his conscience in this striking post-war meditation on identity, collaboration and loyalty.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Carsey Wolf Center
  • Starts: October 14, 2015 7:00 pm
  • Price: $10
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB, located at the central bus loop
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/Pollock
  • Sponsors: The Carsey Wolf Center
 
 
 