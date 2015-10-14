Calendar » GENERALE DELLA ROVERE Screening

October 14, 2015 from 7:00 pm

Roberto Rossellini’s powerful drama stars fellow Italian neorealist director Vittorio De Sica in the role of Emanuele Bardone, a reprobate wartime con man who preys on his compatriots until he is arrested by Nazis and pressed into service as an infiltrator. Forced to impersonate a dead partisan general, Bardone wrestles for the first time with his conscience in this striking post-war meditation on identity, collaboration and loyalty.