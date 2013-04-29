Calendar » Genius Child: Singing and Dancing the Poetry of Langston Hughes

April 29, 2013 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm

A lecture recital will be delivered on the musical composition “Genius Child,” for soprano and piano, composed by Ricky Ian Gordon and based on the poetry of Langston Hughes. Two lecturers will discuss the poetry and compositional techniques of the piece. The performance will involve lecture, music and dance.