Geology-A Stroll to the Sespe in San Marcos Foothills Preserve East
March 1, 2014 from 09:00 am - 12:00 pm
The Botanic Garden presents Geologist, Susie Bartz stroll to the Sespe, learn how geology controls the sharp changes in topography and vegetation with a 3 mile hike, mostly easy.
Bring hat, study shoes, water, snack and of course, sun protection
Fee: $30 member/$45 non-member
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 1, 2014 09:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: $30 member/$45 non-member
- Location: San Marcos Foothills Preserve East
- Website: http://sbbg.org
- Sponsors: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara