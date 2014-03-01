Calendar » Geology-A Stroll to the Sespe in San Marcos Foothills Preserve East

March 1, 2014 from 09:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Botanic Garden presents Geologist, Susie Bartz stroll to the Sespe, learn how geology controls the sharp changes in topography and vegetation with a 3 mile hike, mostly easy.

Bring hat, study shoes, water, snack and of course, sun protection

Saturday, March 1, 9:00 am - Noon

Fee: $30 member/$45 non-member