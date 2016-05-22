Calendar » Geology Walk with Susie Bartz

May 22, 2016 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

What: Following in the footsteps of her legendary mentors, geologists Tom Dibblee and Helmut Ehrenspeck, Suzie Bartz makes it her mission to make our local geology interesting and understandable for community members of all ages. Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County for a fun morning of learning.

Where: Arroyo Hondo Preserve

When: May 22, 10:30 am

Susie is very familiar with the geology of Arroyo Hondo, and is the best person to guide us on an exploration of the fascinating geological processes, rocks, and landforms of the Preserve. Bring your camera and a notebook and pencil and prepare for a morning of learning.

To attend:

Registration required.

Pay $25 per person to benefit Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

Group size will be limited to 20 participants

More About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The nonprofit Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, which was founded in 1985, is dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage. The trust has helped to preserve nearly 24,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres in Santa Barbara County.