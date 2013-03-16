Calendar » George Goodall to speak at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

March 16, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

George Goodall, is a 25 year member of our Society. He will present a slideshow tracing his ancestry to the origins of man. Through genetic genealogy/DNA testing, he will map his ancestor’s path from central Africa to the Mediterranean Sea. Then he’ll take you to France and Great Britain for the last 1,000 years of records for the path to California. Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am, featured program starts at 10:30am.