George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

April 4, 2019 from 8:00pm

“Sheer fun and outright daffiness tied to first-rate musicality and comic timing.” The New York Times

The world-renowned all-singing, all-plucking ukulele superstars – who last year celebrated “30 plucking years” of ukulele action – are back with their toe-tapping music, hilarious banter and superlative entertainment. Expect anything from Tchaikovsky to Nirvana via Otis Redding, EDM and Spaghetti Western in this uplifting night of “unabashed genre crashing antics. Nothing is spoof proof ” (The Sunday Times, U.K.).

$35 - $50 : General Public

$15 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)