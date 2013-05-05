Gerhard Richter Painting
May 5, 2013 from 3:00pm
ART | ARCHITECTURE ON FILM Series Gerhard Richter Painting SUN, MAY 5 / 3 PM / POLLOCK THEATER $10 / $5 all students Reception follows / 21 years + Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu
- Organizer/Sponsor: Winick Architects
- Starts: May 5, 2013 3:00pm
- Price: $10/ $5 All Students
- Location: Pollock Theater
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2643
