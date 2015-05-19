Calendar » Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner

May 19, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3148 or (805) 893-3535

National Geographic Live

Mountaineer and Adventurer

Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner

Passion 8000: Dream of a Lifetime

Tues, May 19, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Event Sponsor: Sarah Argyropoulos

National Geographic Live series sponsored in part by

Sheila & Michael Bonsignore

Gerlinde Kaltenbunner didn’t climb K2 because she wanted to be the world’s first woman to summit all fourteen 8,000+-meter peaks without supplemental oxygen. But that’s exactly what she did. Her unstoppable appetite for adventure finally drove her to break a trail into the male domain of high altitude mountaineering. Meet this astonishing Austrian mountaineer and hear the dramatic story of how she prepared for and triumphed on K2 and other peaks told with breathtaking photos and video from the roof of the world.



Books will be available for purchase and signing