Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner
National Geographic Live
Mountaineer and Adventurer
Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner
Passion 8000: Dream of a Lifetime
Tues, May 19, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall
Gerlinde Kaltenbunner didn’t climb K2 because she wanted to be the world’s first woman to summit all fourteen 8,000+-meter peaks without supplemental oxygen. But that’s exactly what she did. Her unstoppable appetite for adventure finally drove her to break a trail into the male domain of high altitude mountaineering. Meet this astonishing Austrian mountaineer and hear the dramatic story of how she prepared for and triumphed on K2 and other peaks told with breathtaking photos and video from the roof of the world.
