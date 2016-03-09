Calendar » Get “In The Mood” at the Granada Theatre

March 9, 2016 from 2:00pm - 9:00pm

On Wednesday, March 9 at 2pm and 7pm, the Granada Theatre welcomes guests to celebrate the music of the Big Band era during a very special performance from the wonderfully talented singers and dancers of “In The Mood!” Accompanied by the sensational String of Pearls Orchestra, In The Mood recreates the best popular music and songs of the 1930’s & 40’s, bringing to life the memories of this significant time in American history. With music arrangements, costumes, choreography, singers, dancers and a live big band, In The Mood is as authentic as it gets!

Tickets range in price from $33-73, and are available for this nostalgic performance through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=7328 or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222 for additional details and to purchase your tickets today!