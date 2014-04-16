Calendar » Get It Done Today!

April 16, 2014 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is holding a FREE community-wide event to help you complete your advance health care directive. Happening on April 16th—in conjunction with National Healthcare Decisions Day, the GIDT event will have professional facilitators, notaries, and trained volunteers—both English and Spanish speaking—onsite to facilitate the process. Appointments are required, so call now to reserve yours at (805) 845-5314.

The Alliance is also seeking volunteers to be trained to assist with GIDT. The two-part volunteer training takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14th and 28th. Call (805) 845-5314 to volunteer.

Santa Barbara Public Library (Downtown Santa Barbara)

40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101