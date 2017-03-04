Calendar » Get Launched SB! Day 2

March 4, 2017 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Meet with experts and find the help you need to rapidly advance your idea from prototype to production. This is a tremendous opportunity for non-engineers, novice engineers and advanced engineers to rub shoulders with corporate sponsors Microchip, Arduino, Arrow and others to learn about rapid prototyping.

Microchip, Arduino and Arrow Electronics have joined together to create a unique event for entrepreneurs, “Get Launched SB!” Saturday March 4 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St. The event features hands-on training, expert consultants and presentations on technology and business topics.

SPEAKERS:

10 a.m. – Impact Hub – Eric Sanchez, Director of Business Development, SweetSpotTM Powered by AKI – Welcome

10:30 a.m. – Microchip Technologies – Alan Riley, Sr. Field Sales Engineer- “Making the Journey from Concept to Prototype to Production

11 a.m. – TrackR – Chris Herbert, CEO & Co-Founder – “Scaling Up A Hardware Company”

11:30 a.m. – U.S. Patent Trade Office – John Cabeca, regional director West Coast – “What You Need to Know About Developing an IP Strategy and Filing for A Patent”

1 p.m. – Runtime.io – James Pace, Founder/CEO – “Apache Mynewt: An Open Source OS Designed for IoT”

1:30 p.m. – Microchip Technology – Guy McCarthy, Sr. Manager, Third Party, Dev System Development – “chipKIT – Professional Development with Arduino and MPLAB X”

2 p.m. – Breadware – Daniel DeLaveaga, co-founder & COO – “A Modular Approach to IoT Hardware Design”

2:30 p.m. – Zymbit – Phil Strong, CEO & Founder – “Making Things Secure: From Sensor to Subscriber”