March 3, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Microchip, Arduino and Arrow Electronics have joined together to create a unique event for entrepreneurs, “Get Launched SB!” 6 to 8:30 p.m., March 3 at the Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St.

Enjoy appetizers, great conversations and an opportunity to network with local startups and established corporate players. The keynote speaker will be Eric Sanchez, director of business development at SweetSpotTM. The topic is“Corporate StartUp: How The Right Corporate Partnerships Made a Difference.”

This is the first part of a two-day event. See: https://impacthubsb.spaces.nexudus.com/en/events/tickets/298963673/get-launched-sb-network-with-microchip-arduino--arrow