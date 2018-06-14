Calendar » Get Loud For Kidneys Awareness Fundraiser

June 14, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Come on out for some great live music and help Santa Barbara GET LOUD FOR KIDNEYS.



All profits from this fundraiser go toward awareness and support efforts in Santa Barbara.

20% of the bar sales and 100% of tips will go to Get Loud For Kidneys.

Bryan Titus Trio and The Brambles will be helping us GET LOUD. Jason Libs will finish out the evening on piano with some favorite sing along tunes.



Get Loud for Kidneys is a nonprofit located in Santa Barbara, California. Our mission is to empower people to speak up about their connection to kidney disease and kidney donation while helping create supportive communities that facilitate change. We strive to support and bring change locally while empowering others to follow suit globally.