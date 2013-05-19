Get Paid to Recycle Your Old Refrigerator or Freezer
Provided by South County Energy Efficiency Partnership
The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) is hosting a free refrigerator pick-up event. To participate, residents and businesses should go to www.SCEEP.org to register or call 1-800-234-9722. SCE will visit the qualifying home or business to haul away the old refrigerator or freezer. Qualifying participants will receive a $35 check in the mail for each. To qualify, refrigerators or freezers must be in working (e.g., cooling) order, between 10 and 32 cubic feet in size, and located at a valid SCE billing address within the SCE territory. Pick-up and incentive is limited to a total of two refrigerators or freezer units per location per year. Terms and conditions apply.
Dates: Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2013
Time: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Free; qualifying participants will receive a $35 check in the mail
For more information, visit SCEEP.org.
