Get Paid to Recycle Your Old Refrigerator or Freezer

May 16, 2015 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) is hosting a free refrigerator pick-up event. To participate in the pick-up, residents and businesses should go to www.SCEEP.org to register or call 1-800-234-9722. SCE will visit the qualifying home or business to haul away the old refrigerator or freezer. Qualifying participants will then receive a $50 check in the mail for each. To qualify, refrigerators or freezers must be in working (e.g., cooling) order and between 10 and 32 cubic feet, and located at a valid SCE billing address within the SCE territory. Pick-up is limited to two refrigerators or freezers per location per year

For more information, visit SCEEP.org.